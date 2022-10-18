CM unfreezes Rs208bn to complete 4,158 development schemes

While reviewing the ongoing development portfolio of different departments on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to unfreeze Rs208.113 billion for 4,158 ongoing and other new development schemes.

It may be noted that the CM had earlier frozen all the development funds due to the emergency of heavy rains and floods in the province. The chairman of the Sindh Planning and Development Board informed the CM that 4,185 schemes were under way with an allocation of Rs204.652 billion, against which Rs119.649 billion had been released but were later frozen.

Another 333 schemes worth Rs98.831 billion were likely to be completed in the current financial year and they had been given complete funds in three installments but they were later frozen.

Funds for Some 991 schemes worth Rs95.969 billion had been released in four installments to be completed during the current financial year. These funds were also frozen by the government. Taking a policy decision, the CM decided to unfreeze Rs204.652 billion so that 4,158 schemes could be completed during the current financial year.

Flood rehabilitation

The CM was told that Rs336 billion would be required to undertake flood rehabilitation emergency projects. They included Rs48 billion for flood control and rehabilitation of irrigation and drainage infrastructure projects, Rs22 billion for rehabilitation of major roads, and water supply and drainage system, Rs9 billion for the Rescue 1122 emergency services, Rs16. 90 billion for livestock restoration, Rs110 billion for housing reconstruction, Rs294 billion for the Sindh Human Capital Investment Project, and Rs24.2 billion for Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation project’s subsidy on agriculture inputs.

Shah said that farmers had lost their entire Kharif crops, due to which the Sindh government had decided to provide wheat and oil seeds to the growers for which the CM had approved Rs11 billion.

The CM was told that stagnant floodwater was being disposed of from cities, towns, and agricultural lands located on the right and left banks of the River Indus through pumps. The farmlands would be cleared by the end of this month so that the rabi cultivation could be started.