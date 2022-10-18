Nazimabad demolition drive: Two brothers held on charges of murdering agent

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police arrested two brothers on Monday in connection with an investigation into the murder of Kashif alias Kashif Lallu, an alleged agent who had been working for the city’s notorious ‘portion mafia’ in District Central.

Kashif was shot dead on October 5 when he, with a demolition team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), had arrived to demolish an illegal portion in a building located near the Inquiry Office in Nazimabad within the limits of Gulbahar police station.