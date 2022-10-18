PPP continues by-poll winning streak in Malir

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has continued its streak of winning by-polls in Malir and out of total five seats in last six years, it won even three of those which it had lost in general elections.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch of PPP has emerged victorious from NA 237 by-polls and he created history while defeating former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Abdul Hakeem Baloch had lost to PTI’s Jameel Ahmed Khan in the 2018 general elections after a tough contest. Jameel Ahmed Khan had got 33,280 votes and PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch got 31,907 votes.

After the resignation of PTI’s Jameel Ahmed Khan, PTI Chairman Imran Khan fielded himself from the vacant seat but lost to PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch. In this way, PPP won that seat that it lost in the general elections. However, this is not the first time that PPP had won a seat from Malir in the by-polls that it lost in the general elections as on two other occasions, it won in the by-polls after suffering defeat in the general elections.

Much to the surprise of many, it was none other than Abdul Hakeem Baloch who won on PPP ticket in the 2016 by polls from the then NA 258, a seat that was later converted into NA 237.PPP lost this seat in 2013 general elections while Hakeem Baloch was PMLN ticket holder and won from here.

In the year 2016, he resigned from the seat and joined PPP. On the PPP ticket, Abdul Hakeem Baloch won this seat with a huge margin while bagging over 72,000 votes and no other candidate contesting against him could even get 2,000 votes. Similarly, PPP lost a provincial assembly seat from Malir in 2013 which was then PS 127.

Ashfaq Mangi of MQM won that seat with a big margin but in 2016, he quit MQM and the seat fell vacant. In the by-polls, PPP fielded Ghulam Murtaza Baloch who won from here comfortably. So, three times PPP won from Malir on the seats it lost in general elections in last six years.