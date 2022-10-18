Man commits suicide after beaten by in-laws

HARIPUR: A married man committed suicide in a remote village of Khanpur tehsil, police said here on Monday.

The police said that Abdul Basit, a resident of Choee village, and his wife had developed a dispute over some personal matter and she had moved to her parents’ home a few months ago.Basit tried several times to bring back his estranged wife but failed. On Sunday evening, he again went to persuade her and see his minor daughter but her in-laws instead allegedly thrashed and humiliated him reportedly.

The man returned home and went straight to his bedroom where, according to family sources and police, he consumed some poisonous substance and collapsed. He was removed to a hospital but doctors pronounced him dead there.