Seven uplift schemes approved in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday approved seven development schemes of different sectors with an estimated cost of Rs10.476 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr M Sohail Anwar Ch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Bhowana to Aminpur Road in District Chiniot, Length 24.5km at the cost of Rs1,224.970 million. Rehabilitation of Khushab-Muzaffar Garh Road No.70.70 to 134.80 (District boundary Khushab to Daal More) District Jhang at the cost of Rs2,941.186 million, Rehabilitation of road from Jhang-Shorkot- Kabirwala Road Adda Doli Shaheed to Toba Tek Singh (Majhi Sultan Road), District Jhang at the cost of Rs1,869.889 million.