Rs208b unfreezed for development schemes in Sindh

KARACHI: While reviewing the ongoing development portfolio of different departments on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to unfreeze Rs208.113 billion for 4,158 ongoing and other new development schemes.

It may be noted that the CM had earlier frozen all the development funds due to the emergency of heavy rains and floods in the province.The chairman of the Sindh Planning and Development Board informed the CM that 4,185 schemes were under way with an allocation of Rs204.652 billion, against which Rs119.649 billion had been released but were later frozen. Another 333 schemes worth Rs98.831 billion were likely to be completed in the current financial year and they had been given complete funds in three installments but they were later frozen.

Funds for Some 991 schemes worth Rs95.969 billion had been released in four installments to be completed during the current financial year. These funds were also frozen by the government. Taking a policy decision, the CM decided to unfreeze Rs204.652 billion so that 4,158 schemes could be completed during the current financial year.The CM was told that Rs336 billion would be required to undertake flood rehabilitation emergency projects.