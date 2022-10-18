College building inauguration: Cracks in Tarakai family come into the open

SWABI: The internal differences in the influential Tarakai family of the Swabi district became evident on Monday as relatives turned up at an event to inaugurate a newly constructed college which was to be done by the provincial minister.

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan and Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash were scheduled to inaugurate the Shaheed Shahzeb Degree College Showa.

The college has been named after Engr Shahzeb who was killed in a clash during the 2018 general elections.All the arrangements were finalized and the ceremony was expected to start soon. However, Shahram’s uncle, Biland Iqbal and former MNA and another uncle, Usman Khan, suddenly appeared along with supporters and insisted on inaugurating the project.

It was a big surprise for the participants of the ceremony as they were not fully aware of the differences among the members of the Tarakai family.Biland Iqbal wanted to unveil the plaque and perform the opening ceremony. But the police officials deputed there stopped him and his supporters. Sources said he fell conscious and was taken to a hospital in Mardan.

Later Shahram Khan and Kamran Bangash jointly inaugurated the college building.Minister Shahram Khan announced parting ways with his uncles Usman Khan and Biland Iqbal.