MoU inked for tech education scholarships

PESHAWAR: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Monday for scholarships of technical education, diploma and certificate courses to 1,230 youth of Kohat, Hangu and Karak.

The MoU signing ceremony took place between the Higher Education Regulatory Authority, the Higher Education Department in the presence of Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash.Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department Dawood Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The officials informed the participants about the importance of the programme and said that under this, full scholarship covering tuition fee, books/library cost, boarding, accommodation and stipends would be provided to eligible youth for various degree, diploma and certificate courses at a cost of Rs349 million.

The Higher Education Regulatory Authority will facilitate scholars in the field of diploma and certificate courses in health, technical, mobile and digital skills.The Higher Education Department will facilitate scholars in the field of petroleum and gas engineering, energy and power engineering, health and nursing.

During the ceremony, the MoU of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority was signed by Fazal Qadir and Asmat Ullah, while the MoU of the Higher Education Department was signed by Secretary Dawood Khan and Asmat Ullah.Shahzad Khan Bangash appreciated the efforts of the officials of the departments concerned with providing technical education to the students.