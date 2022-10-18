KP CM terms by-poll win referendum against PDM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said the victory of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-election was a referendum against the federal government.

Extending felicitations to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, senior party leadership, party candidates and workers, he added the results of the elections had strengthened Imran Khan’s narrative. A handout quoted Mahmood Khan as saying that PTI had become the only political party at the national level that represented all the people living in the country.

He added the entire nation stood by Imran Khan and hoped that PTI would form the next government after the general election with a two-thirds majority. The chief minister added that the recent joining of the PTI by independently elected local government chairmen and the results of the by-elections had wiped out the politics of component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from the grassroots to the national level.

He maintained that the PTI was the only party representing the entire federation and was working for the uplift and development of the country.

Mahmood Khan said that not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but people across the country stood by the PTI’s dynamic leadership. He believed that Imran Khan was capable of steering the country out of the current socio-economic crisis.

The chief minister thanked the people for their support and confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan, adding that the people had once again proved that they stood by PTI and would go all-out to get rid of the country from the corrupt mafia.