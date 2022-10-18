Local leader quits ANP over election defeats

PESHAWAR: A local leader on Monday announced his resignation from the basic membership of the Awami National Party (ANP) over a series of defeats of the party candidates in the elections held during the last few years in the provincial metropolis.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, ANP leader Malik Tariq Awan said that all those candidates, who had been awarded tickets lost elections to their rivals in the 2013 and 2018 general elections.

He said that similarly the ANP candidate, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, lost the by-election on NA-31 recently.Malik Tariq Awan said he felt he could not come up to the expectation of the ANP, therefore, had decided to resign from the basic membership of the party.

He said he formally became part of the ANP in 2003 and the party chose him as the city councillor and the district vice-president of the party.Malik Tariq Awan said presently, he was a member of provincial and central councils and part of the provincial and central working committees of the party.

He said that ANP had given him high respect and always offered him tickets to contest elections but he had refused to contest as he was not interested in parliamentary politics.Malik Tariq Awan said he was thankful to the ANP provincial, central and district leadership for honouring him by welcoming his suggestions in the party affairs but announced leaving the party.