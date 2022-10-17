Two Rohingya leaders killed in Bangladesh

Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh: A mob of a dozen people hacked to death two Rohingya community leaders in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday, as security worsens in camps housing almost a million refugees.

Bangladesh has been housing Rohingya refugees in a vast sprawl of camps since they fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 that is now the subject of a genocide investigation at the UN´s top court.

The squalid settlements have seen escalating violence in recent months, with gangs trying to assert control over drug trafficking and intimidate the refugees´ civilian leadership through killings and abductions. Police spokesman Faruk Ahmed said two Rohingya camp leaders were killed late on Saturday at Camp 13, calling it one of the worst attacks in recent months.