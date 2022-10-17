Haitians in shock!

Port-au-Prince: Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to singer Mikaben, whose shock death the night before during a concert in Paris left his country reeling.
The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack during a performance Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage. He was appearing at the 20,000-capacity Accor Arena in eastern Paris as a guest of Haitian group Carimi. He “died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services,” the venue announced on Twitter.
