French police officer charged

Paris: A police officer was charged on Sunday over the fatal shooting of a man who refused to stop at a traffic check, the 12th such death in France this year.

Already in custody, the officer was brought before an investigating magistrate who charged him over Friday´s shooting, a source close to the case said. He was charged with violence leading to death rather intentionally killing the victim.

Following the recommendations of the prosecutors´ office, he has been placed on bail and forbidden access to a firearm and from continuing to work as a police officer, the source added. His lawyer declined to comment.