Major flooding in Crete kills two

Athens: Two people were killed after torrential rain brought major flooding to the Greek island of Crete, firefighters said on Sunday.

Rain started to fall on Saturday morning in the southern Greek island, a popular holiday destination, hitting the Heraklion region particularly hard. Greek firefighters said the body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the sea on Sunday, raising the death toll to two from the floods. On Saturday, a man in his 50s was found dead after he was trapped in his car as torrential rains began.