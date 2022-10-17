Teacher deprived of phone

NOWSHERA: Armed robbers snatched a costly mobile phone from a schoolteacher in Risalpur area on Sunday. The schoolteacher Aziz Khan told police that he had gone to Civil Bazaar in Risalpur where some people deprived him of his phone. The police registered the case. Meanwhile, two women were arrested after they allegedly robbed a shopkeeper of Rs200,000 cash. The women hailing from Jehangira were arrested on the pointation of the local residents and the amount was also recovered.
