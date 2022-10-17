45,879 viral infections reported in two weeks in Balochistan

QUETTA: Viral infections have gripped Balochistan as the province reported over 45,879 cases in the last two weeks, local media reported.

According to details, Balochistan has been ravaged by viral infections after floods wreaked havoc in the province. In total, 7,258 diarrhoea, 3,699 typhoid, and 11,904 respiratory infections were reported.

In addition, 8,157 skin infections, and 1,627 eye infections, were reported in the last two weeks. 25,574 cases of malaria, 2,278 typhoid cases and 9,450 cases of other viral infections were reported in the last two weeks. Earlier on Saturday, the Balochistan government announced hiring 61 medical practitioners to curb the high-rising infections in the province. The hiring process will be completed by next week. The doctors will be hired on a six-month contract, local media sources said.

At least 25 men and 36 women doctors would be hired to control the rising rates of infections in the province. The doctors would be provided with the wages and privileges of BPS-17 officers.