Ex-AJK PM proposes Asian summit for joint disputes resolution

MUZAFFARABAD/RAWALPINDI: Former AJK PM and President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has proposed that the Asian countries hold an Asian summit to deliberate over the reconfiguration of their individual and collective status in the fast changing world politics.

“Almost all the UN-recorded geophysical disputes still unsettled for well over 74 years belong to the Asian continent, embroiling the community of Asian nations into anger-filled policies,” he pointed out in his media statement on Sunday.

“Human economic backwardness and non-tech stalemate are the hallmarks of Asian landmass ditching the peoples into groaning poverty. Most unfortunately, the continued state of unsettlement of all outstanding disputes, including Kashmir and Palestine, have become causative regional instability contributors.

What else could be more disastrous than the fact that even the UN Security Council’s disputes resolution modes and recommendations on Kashmir and Palestine are not being implemented under the very nose of the international community. The United States being the global influencer owes an obligation to put in her energy to bring about peaceful resolutions of Kashmir and Palestine,” Sardar Attique said.

In a separate tweet addressed to US President Joe Biden, the supreme head of the Muslim Conference said, “Pakistan is a serious peace practitioner as it nurses no threat to any country. Pakistan’s defensive bulwark is promotion of peace and its pacific nuke is a peace guarantee regionally and contiguously.” He pointed out big powers, especially the US, should help improve quality of human lives in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Central America to actualise the vision of peaceful economic development and progress of less developed countries.