Attack on transgenders result of personal dispute: HRCP

LAHORE: A fact-finding mission led by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) tasked to investigate an attack on four transgender persons in Peshawar on September 11, concluded that the attack was the result of a personal dispute.

The mission found out that an accused wanted to have a sexual relationship with one of the victims, but the senior member put up resistance that infuriated the accused and he took a revenge from them.

Four transgender persons and a man were injured in a firing on their vehicle while they were returning from a wedding function after performance. Given the context of violence against transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, HRCP felt it was necessary to investigate the incident.

It is the responsibility of the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take action according to the law. However, noting the prejudiced attitude of the Peshawar police to the trans community, HRCP recommends immediate and effective gender sensitivity training for the police. In addition, police officers guilty of extorting money from transgender persons should be penalised, HRCP proposed.