Names of 1,700 finalised in Tank for compensation

TANK: District administration has forwarded 1,700 cases for compensation to the flood affectees. DC Hameedullah Khattak said that the administration has expedited the compensation and damage survey.

He added that the administration had visited 12,000 houses affected by the recent floods. He said that around 1900 houses in Tank had been declared as flood-affected, including 715 completely damaged and 1185 partially damaged. He also said that 1700 cases had been forwarded by the Tank administration to PDMA for compensation while work on other cases is underway.

“Bank accounts of 544 affectees have also been opened and the compensation amount is being released to them,” he added.