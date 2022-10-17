2-day Bajaur Festival kicks off

KHAR: The two-day Bajaur Festival kicked off in the Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Merged Districts Wing, under auspices of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, district administration Bajaur and Bajaur Scouts have arranged the event to promote traditional games and cultural activities.

On the first day, Sakhi, a traditional game of Bajaur, kabaddi, tug-of-war, martial arts competitions and traditional musical events were organised, which mesmerized the audience.

The organisers have also established stalls of traditional foods, handicrafts besides holding various sports competitions for the youths. Kids play area, jumping pad and cartoon characters were also arranged for entertain children.

In tug-of-war, Utmankhel Green won the trophy after they defeated Momand Tiger by 2-0. The students from various schools also presented tableaus during the festival.

The cycle race, jeep rally by Frontier 4x4 Club, bikers rally besides traditional Attanr dance and musical event will be organised on the second day today..

It may be mentioned that the Tourism Merged Districts Wing of KPCTA had organized various activities in the merged areas of the province, including Khyber, Orakzai, South Waziristan, Tank and other districts.

The purpose of organizing the Bajaur Festival is to encourage youth in the merged districts to participate in healthy activities and promote the tourism potential of the merged areas.