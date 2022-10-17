Mashal Association arranges Mehfil-e-Milad

Islamabad : A weeklong celebration of Seerat un Nabi to commemorate the month of Rabiaul Awal- the birth month of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was organised at the school for girls run by Mashal Association here on Friday.

The celebration culminated with a Mehfil e Milad, attended by the students and staff of the school and members of Mashal. Apart from the recitation of Durood-o-Salaam, the examples and best practices of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) were recalled and the essence of Islam was explained to the students.