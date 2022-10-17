Six wanted criminals nabbed during crackdown

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Wah (Saddar) police arrested 4 wanted proclaimed offenders in the case of threatening to kill.

Similarly, Taxila Police have arrested an accused involved in the case of theft, the accused was wanted by police since 2018. Morgah police held an accused in the cheque dishonour case who was wanted by the police since last year.

SP (Potohar) Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team said that the crackdown against proclaimed offenders will be continued. SP made it clear that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.