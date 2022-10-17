Six drug peddlers arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Sunday arrested six accused besides recovering over nine kg charas from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Tauseef for having 1620 grams of charas and Moin Khan with 1670 grams of charas. Bani police rounded up Mohsin Ijaz with 1160 grams of charas and Muhammad Rashid for carrying 1140 grams of charas.
Similarly, Pirwadhai police while conducting a raid arrested an accused Rohullah for possessing 1150 grams of charas, and City police netted Saud Ahmed with 1280 grams of charas.
The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.
