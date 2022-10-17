Two arrested on violation of marriage laws

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here Saturday, informed police spokesman.
Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.
Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested to accused setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP (Potohar) Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team said that actions will continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.
Islamabad : The City School hosted the grand finale of Spelling Bee 3.0 in a hotel here on Friday.The organisers said...
Islamabad : A weeklong celebration of Seerat un Nabi to commemorate the month of Rabiaul Awal- the birth month of our...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Sunday arrested six accused besides...
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka...
Islamabad : The high achievers’ ceremony aimed to celebrate and appreciate the hard work, commitment, dedication of...
Comments