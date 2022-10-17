Two arrested on violation of marriage laws

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested to accused setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP (Potohar) Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team said that actions will continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.