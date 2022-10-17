Double parking now common sight at G-9 Markaz

Islamabad : Double parking has become a common sight at sector G-9 (Markaz) as the car dealers have occupied roadsides and parking areas due to which the visitors are left with no other option except to park their vehicles at any place available at this commercial spot.

According to the details, almost 90 percent of the parking areas have been occupied by the car dealers and the visitors find no space anywhere in the G-9 Markaz to park their vehicles.

Under such circumstances, there is no room left for the visitors coming to the Markaz to park their vehicles. As a result, double parking on roads has become a common sight. Each car dealer has 20 to 30 cars and all of them have grabbed open spaces for parking in and around the Markaz.

Azam Khan, a visitor, said “The car dealers have no right to use public spaces for their personal businesses. The visitors face extreme problems when they find no space to park their vehicles. The local administration should immediately take notice of the situation and provide relief to the visitors.”

The local administration carried our a number of operations against encroachment by the car dealers in sectors G-8 and G-9 in the last few years but it was usually seen that they again occupied parking areas after some time.

An official of the civic agency has said, “We are working on a plan to remove encroachments from the commercial areas of the capital city. A survey is underway that will provide details of the encroachments, especially in markets and bazaars after which we will be able to take action in this respect.”

“We will launch a massive operation in coordination with the local traders and shopkeepers to remove encroachments from markets and bazaars. It will encourage visitors to come more frequently to markets thus enhancing business activities in the city,” he said.