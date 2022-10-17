Gas crisis hits Pindiites even in autumn

Rawalpindi : The residents of Rawalpindi are wandering here and there in search of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or some other sources of fuel due to the absence of natural gas from several localities here on Sunday.

The residents of a number of localities particularly Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Defence Road, Jhanda Chichi, Marir Hasan, Morgha, Mubarak Lane, Shah Khalid, Shah Faisal Colony, Misriyal, Dhoke Syedan, Girja and Committee Chowk are facing zero gas pressure round-the-clock for two days.

The residents of affected areas have strongly protested against the absence of natural gas and said that despite fine weather natural gas vanished from the majority of areas. The stoves run out of natural gas but higher authorities see the whole drama with closed eyes.

On the other hand, SNGPL officials requesting anonymity have claimed that they are providing natural gas as per routine but consumers in some areas were using gas-sucking compressors and machines, therefore, several consumers were facing a shortage of gas. Secondly, cold weather is knocking on the door which was the major reason of the shortage of natural gas, the officials claimed.

Muttahida Naanbias Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi told ‘The News’ that gas vanished from the majority of the areas of the city. The weather condition is normal but SNGPL has started to give lame excuses, he denounced. One kilogram of LPG was selling at different prices from Rs250 to Rs280 but concerned authorities are not taking any kind of action against profiteers, he denounced.

Asma Saeed, a housewife, and resident of Adiala Road rejected the SNGPL claim of providing gas in routine. "We are using LPG or firewood for over a month in absence of natural gas," she said.

Sadia Pervez, another housewife from Munawar Colony, said that they were paying bills without gas. "I wake up early in the morning to prepare breakfast for my family but there is no gas. We are neither getting gas in the morning nor at night," she said. She also said that we could not purchase three times meals at skyrocketing prices in absence of natural gas and appealed Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to take notice to resolve all public related grievances.