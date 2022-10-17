Another death due to dengue, over 300 cases reported

Islamabad : The dengue fever outbreak that is hitting severely the population in this region of the country has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to eight while as many as 301 individuals have tested positive for the infection from Islamabad in the last 72 hours keeping the situation alarming.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that a confirmed dengue fever patient belonging to Union Council Kurri died of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from rural areas of Islamabad to six while two patients from urban areas of the federal capital had already lost their lives due to dengue fever.

In the last 24 hours, another 103 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT taking the tally to 3,724 of which 2,174 have been reported from rural areas and 1,550 from urban areas in the federal capital. It is important that over 100 patients are being tested positive from Islamabad daily on average for the last three days.

According to details, there are 36 localities and union councils in Islamabad from where less than 49 confirmed dengue fever cases have so far been reported this year of which over 32 localities fall in urban areas of the federal capital.

From another eight localities in the federal capital, 50 to 99 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported so far. Of these, seven localities are in urban areas of Islamabad.

Another eight localities and union councils are there in Islamabad reporting 100 to 199 confirmed dengue fever cases this year of which four localities are in urban areas including sectors G-6, G-7, G-13, and H-15 with 147, 189, 133, and 165 cases respectively. Four union councils from where 100 to 199 dengue fever cases have been reported this year so far include Lohi Bher, Sihala, Alipur, and Kurri having 114, 184, 131, and 142 cases respectively.

Data reveals that over 200 confirmed dengue fever cases have so far been reported from three union councils in Islamabad rural this year. As many as 688 cases have been reported from UC Tarlai, 370 from UC Sohan, and 210 from UC Koral.

According to the District Health Office Islamabad, the high-risk areas in Islamabad rural are Ghouri Town, Khanna and Burma in Tarlai, Pindoriyan, Zia Masjid and Shakrayal in Sohan and DHA-II and Sihala Village in Sihala.