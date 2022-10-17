 
Monday October 17, 2022
Around 1.3m kids to be given deworming tablets

By APP
October 17, 2022

Rawalpindi: Around 1.3 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 years will be given free of charge deworming tablets during a five-day drive which will commence in the Rawalpindi district on November 1. District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr. Waqar Ahmed, while talking to APP, said that an effective micro plan was being devised to cover the maximum number of children during the drive.

He said that children between 5 to 14 years would be given free of charge Mebendazole 500 mg tablets provided by the Government of Punjab.

Dr. Waqar added the drive would help overcome malnutrition and abdominal infections among the children.

