Around 1.3m kids to be given deworming tablets

Rawalpindi: Around 1.3 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 years will be given free of charge deworming tablets during a five-day drive which will commence in the Rawalpindi district on November 1. District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr. Waqar Ahmed, while talking to APP, said that an effective micro plan was being devised to cover the maximum number of children during the drive.
He said that children between 5 to 14 years would be given free of charge Mebendazole 500 mg tablets provided by the Government of Punjab.
Dr. Waqar added the drive would help overcome malnutrition and abdominal infections among the children.
Islamabad : The City School hosted the grand finale of Spelling Bee 3.0 in a hotel here on Friday.The organisers said...
Islamabad : A weeklong celebration of Seerat un Nabi to commemorate the month of Rabiaul Awal- the birth month of our...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Sunday arrested six accused besides...
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka...
Islamabad : The high achievers’ ceremony aimed to celebrate and appreciate the hard work, commitment, dedication of...
Comments