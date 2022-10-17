Survey to identify illegal buildings ordered

Rawalpindi: The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities were instructed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the building rules violators.

The authorities concerned were directed to demolish the shops constructed illegally on Adiala Road, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to check illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of the buildings.

He said that the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies. The sponsors of the illegal housing projects had also been warned to immediately stop marketing their unapproved and illegal projects and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate as per law.

Otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added. The DG RDA had directed the authorities to issue notices to the rules violators and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings on Adiala and Shahpur Roads, the spokesman said adding, the officials of the Building Control Wing were directed to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, commercial activities, illegal booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.