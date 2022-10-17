IG takes notice of EC letter about violation in by-polls

LAHORE:IG Punjab took notice of the letter written by the Election Commission to Special Branch Punjab regarding the violation in by-elections of Punjab.
He sought a report from Additional IG Special Branch. He directed the Additional IG Special Branch to strictly implement code of conduct of Election Commission and take action against the officials who violated code of conduct of the Election Commission.
Renowned physician, teacher and the first Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Dr Mumtaz Hassan passed...
LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 415 fake treatment centres in 30 cities during the last four...
LAHORE:A man was shot at and wounded by his tenant in the limits of Sabzazar police here on Sunday.The tenant...
LAHORE:Islami Jamhoori Ittehad president ameer Markazi Jamaat AhleHadith Pakistan Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has...
LAHORE:About 20 to 25 per cent population of the country is suffering from some kind of mental issues and the rate of...
LAHORE:A charity organisation reached out to 657 communities in 14 districts in Punjab with first aid, emergency...
Comments