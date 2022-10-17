 
Monday October 17, 2022
IG takes notice of EC letter about violation in by-polls

By Our Correspondent
October 17, 2022

LAHORE:IG Punjab took notice of the letter written by the Election Commission to Special Branch Punjab regarding the violation in by-elections of Punjab.

He sought a report from Additional IG Special Branch. He directed the Additional IG Special Branch to strictly implement code of conduct of Election Commission and take action against the officials who violated code of conduct of the Election Commission.

