House owner shot at, injured by tenant

LAHORE:A man was shot at and wounded by his tenant in the limits of Sabzazar police here on Sunday.
The tenant identified as Shahzad opened fire along with his accomplices on giving notice to vacate the house. The victim identified as Asif Khan of Garden Town had given his house on rent to Shahzad in the Sabzazar area whose rent had been unpaid for a year due to which Asif Khan had given a notice to vacate the house.
On the day of the incident, Asif Khan was sitting in his hotel when Shahzad, Riaz and Haider along with three unidentified associates came there and opened fire on him, as a result of which, he was injured while the accused escaped from the spot. Police shifted the injured to the hospital and registered a case against the accused.
