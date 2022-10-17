Industrial Expo attracts industrialists, traders

LAHORE: Industrialists and business fraternity of Punjab is showing keen interest in the 6th Pakistan Industrial Expo being held at the Expo Centre Lahore where Chinese companies are showcasing the latest cutting-edge technology suitable for Pakistani industrial and construction sectors for its up-gradation and producing items in line with prevailing international standards.

The Expo, inaugurated by the Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren along with Vice-Chancellor of University of Sargodha and Everest International Chief Executive Officer Yousaf Fa, will continue until Monday evening.

The delegations of different chambers and associations especially from Sargodha, Sahiwal, Abbottabad chambers and Furniture Manufacturers Association and Daroghawala Industrial area visited the stalls set up at the Expo. More than 150 top Chinese manufacturing companies are participating in the three-day expo, showcasing mainly CNC machinery, construction machinery, renewable energy, construction material and agricultural machinery. Unique feature of using both online and offline methods for B2B meetings organised through the Zoom platform and assistants were appreciated by the visiting guests.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, China's Consul General Zhao Shiren congratulated the organisers of the exhibition and said that such exhibitions were not only for the promotion of trade relations but also for the use of modern technology. He said that China was providing full support to its brother country Pakistan in acquiring modern technology in all the fields, including agriculture.

12,600-litre contaminated milk discarded: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in Lahore on the eve of World Food Day (WFD) and disposed of 12,600 litres of chemically contaminated milk.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the dairy safety teams (DSTs) placed screening pickets at the entry points of the city and examined several milk carrier vehicles loaded with thousands of litres of milk.

He said that the enforcement teams of PFA had taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and taken action against milk carrier vehicles after finding contamination of polluted water and chemicals in 315 mounds of milk.

He added that adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of the milk. However, the use of chemically contaminated milk or food poses a threat to users’ health, especially children.

According to the PFA Act, adulteration of water, powder and chemicals in milk is an offence, he said. The director general said that the wicked practice of milk adulteration has reduced due to continuous checking of milk carrier vehicles and milk shops from the PFA teams. He said that PFA will start a door-to-door milk testing campaign in Lahore very soon.