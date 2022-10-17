Govt yet to enforce edibles’ official rates

LAHORE:The efforts of the district management to control the prices has started reflecting in the official rates lists as the prices of majority items witnessed a decline trend over the last two weeks.

However, it is not implemented in the fields as the overcharging on the official rates continued across the City exposing the writ of the government to control the artificial price-hike.

Across the city the vendors sold the perishables from 20 to 100 percent higher than the official rates. Across the City, meat is never sold at official rates while the sellers claimed that they bribe the officials so that no one can stop them from overcharging. So is the case with the fix shops of fruits and vegetables sellers. This raises the serious question on the performance of the district officials. This week price of chicken was fixed at Rs246-254 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs381 per kg, and sold Rs420-700 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs67-72 per kg, B-Grade Rs62-67 per kg, C-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs30-33 kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade remained at higher side of Rs16-124per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, B-grade at Rs106-112 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg, and C-grade at Rs96-102 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade fixed at Rs197-210 kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs184-195 per kg, and C-grade at Rs170-180 per kg, B&C sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

The price of garlic fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese at Rs272-285 sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, and Chinese fixed at Rs262-275 per kg, both sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Cucumber Farm was fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal price fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Bitter gourd was also fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Spinach price was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Zucchini local white was fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, Zucchini Farm was fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. The price of lemon local fixed at Rs165-75 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, lemon Chinese fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade fixed at Rs370-85 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Capsicum price fixed at Rs310-325 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg. Price of both cauliflower and cabbage was fixed at Rs90-94 per kg, sold up to Rs120-150 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local was fixed at Rs58-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold Rs80-120 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs50 per bundle against the rates of Rs28-30 per bundle.

Green beans were sold at Rs300-400 per kg against the price of Rs65-105 per kg. Radish price was fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Pea price was fixed at Rs300-315 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs70-225 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80-200 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-300 per kg. The price of banana special fixed at Rs145-150 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs80-85 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-53 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs175-183 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani by fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg., Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Kandhari fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg, pomegranate bedana was fixed at Rs400-460 per kg, sold at Rs600-700 per kg pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.