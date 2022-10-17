Traffic plan during CBD Boulevard construction

LAHORE:The technical team of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) held a meeting with high officials of Lahore Traffic Police to finalise the traffic diversion plan during the construction of CBD Boulevard and remodeling of Kalma Chowk Underpass.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain presided over the meeting held on Sunday while Director Project Management Asif Iqbal and SP Traffic Asif Sadiq and the DSPs concerned attended.

The technical team of PCBDDA explained that in the first phase of construction, one side of Main Boulevard will remain open to traffic coming from Barkat Market and going towards Liberty Market. Service Lane will be operational for traffic coming from Firdous Market from Ali Zaib Road for Barkat Market and Ferozepur Road. A clean passage was also suggested in the plan for the residents of Falcon Society.

Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab said that “SP traffic has principally agreed with the traffic diversion plan with minor changes. We will keep the people updated with the changes in the plan as there is any development”.