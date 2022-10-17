 
Monday October 17, 2022
Lahore

Dry weather

By Our Correspondent
October 17, 2022

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury reached 0°C while in Lahore, it was 19.1°C and maximum was 32.6°C.

