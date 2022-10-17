State land retrieved

LAHORE:The district administration has retrieved 1.5 kanals of state land worth Rs21 million during an operation in the provincial capital.
A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar, with heavy machinery, launched the operation in the Harbanspura area and demolished five structures, including under-constructed houses, boundary wall and commercial shops to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.
Around five separate retrieval operations were conducted at various points of Harbanspura. The operation was conducted on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali.
