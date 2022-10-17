Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, currently I am a student of A-Levels. Sir, my subject combination is Biology, Chemistry and Physics. I need your guidance and kind suggestions about a few things that are confusing me. I was willing to go into the field of Bio but I certainly don't want to be a doctor. I prefer Biotechnology, Genetics, and similar fields. I’ll be grateful if you can let me know something about what is the scope of these fields in Pakistan as well as abroad. Please suggest other fields also. (Samiyah Shahzadi- Lahore)

Ans: Dear Miss Samiyah, Biology with a combination of Chemistry and Physics is an ideal subject mix that would lead you to any of the following degrees that are known as emerging subject areas: Cellular Biology, Genetic Engineering, Microbiology with Biochemistry and Biotechnology. These are in order of priority which means Cellular Biology would be the best which will allow you to work alongside doctors in medical research. Researchers are busy finding cures to existing viruses and diseases, including cancer and much work has to be done so the opportunities are unlimited. If you are good at biology, go ahead and you will be successful.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I have done MSc (Honors) in Development Economics. I would appreciate it if you could please suggest that I should apply for a PhD now or if I should do some short course in computer science as I am facing problems in getting a suitable job. I’ll be grateful if you can guide me as to what I should do for better employability chances? (Khushdil Faheem Cheema - Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Cheema, I would like to advise you for an internship if you are having trouble in finding a job. Doing an internship even without a salary would help you to engage with the work environment and develop contacts that ultimately connect you to a job opportunity. It can also help you to gain experience in relevant fields. By using/browsing the internet regularly, you can find opportunities for internships in Pakistan as well as internationally.

Q3: Sir, I did A-Levels (in World History, Law & Economics) and now I am an undergraduate student. I want to do CSS and pursue a career in Foreign Services. Please guide me which undergraduate program would be best I pursue in Pakistan? (Mureed Abbas Hashmi- Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Hashmi, in my opinion, you should do an honor’s degree in International Relations or Economics with Development Studies. Furthermore, keep reading IQ books of general knowledge including newspapers and journals published in Pakistan and internationally. I wish you success in your CSS.

Q4: I have passed FSc Pre-Engineering with 82% marks. I wasted one educational year as I failed to get admission in UET Lahore. Now I am confused about whether to choose either BS Chemical Engineering or BS Petroleum Engineering from UET Lahore. Sir, it would be a great help if you please advise me about which option can be the best to lead me to professional life. (Aslam Butt- Lahore)

Ans: Dear Aslam, I’ll suggest you a degree in Chemical Engineering if you are considering Pakistan for your future job opportunities but if you have a plan to find opportunities in the Middle East or EU, a degree in Petroleum Engineering will be a better option which you can top-up doing an MBA in Oil and Gas that is available in several good universities abroad.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).