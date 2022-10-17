23,000 cops deployed for by-polls security

LAHORE:Punjab police ensured foolproof security arrangements for by-elections in 1,434 polling stations of six districts of the province and provided all possible support and cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan for peaceful elections.

Around 23,000 policemen and officers were on high alert to ensure transparent and peaceful election process in six constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies.

Punjab police had made foolproof arrangements for the safe delivery of election materials and ballot boxes to all 1,434 polling stations in six constituencies of by-elections. Lady officials were appointed at women's polling booths and polling process was not allowed to be affected at any place while ensuring proper implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission. In the sensitive districts, additional troops of Anti-riots and reserve personnel remained on standby to maintain law and order situation. Punjab IG personally monitored situation moment by moment in the Election Control Room established in the Central Police Office while RPOs and DPOs personally monitored the election security arrangements.