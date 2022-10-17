Hanan’s ton hands Balochistan lead against SP

KARACHI: Abdul Hanan slammed his maiden century to enable Balochistan secure a 205-run first innings lead against Southern Punjab in their fourth round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the UBL Sports Complex on Sunday. Resuming their first innings with the overnight score of 164-4 in 39 overs Balochistan were dismissed for 336 in the 75th over. Abdul Hanan, who was batting on 50 on Saturday, scored 112 off 132 balls, smashing 16 fours and two sixes.

Starting their second innings with a deficit of 205 runs, Southern Punjab managed to score 154 for three in 52 overs, at the close of day two. Mohammad Umair top-scored with an unbeaten 71 off 119 balls, which included eight fours and one six. He was equally supported by Rameez Alam, who returned undefeated on 50 off 112 balls.

Meanwhile here at the NBP Sports Complex, resuming their first innings at the score of two for no wicket, Central Punjab were folded for 189 in the 52nd over against Northern. Central Punjab’s captain Saif Badar top-scored with an unbeaten 90 off 95 balls, studded with 13 fours and one six.

In return, at the close of play, Northern, after securing 94 runs first innings lead, were 112 for one in 33.5 overs, leading by 206 runs with nine second innings wickets in hand. Ziad Khan top-scored 68 from 106 balls. Hasan Raza returned undefeated on 48 off 97 balls, smashing seven fours. The opening pair of Hasan and Ziad added 112 runs.

Here At the KCCA Stadium, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 279 for six in 91 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out for 319 in the 104th over against Sindh. Sindh’s Danish Aziz, who took three wickets the previous day, ended up taking five wickets.

In response, Sindh were 156 for five in 79 overs in their second innings when stumps were drawn. Rameez Aziz and Mohammad Suleman knitted a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket after Sindh were reeling at four for 57. Rameez top-scored with 62 off 192 balls, hitting one four. Suleman returned unbeaten on 52 facing 154 balls and striking eight fours.