Centuries galore in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches

LAHORE: It was a round of centuries on Sunday in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy which is being played at different venues across the country.

One double-century, four centuries, one five-fer and two four-fers were recorded on day two of fourth round activity.

Tayyab Tahir hit the third century of the 2022-23 season, Azhar Ali registered third double-century of the event, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi reached three figures for the first time in his career and, Asad Shafiq and Khurram Manzoor scored their first hundreds of the season on day two of the PCB’s premier competition at various grounds of the country.

While the batters had smiles all-round, the bowlers also had something to cheer about when Sameen Gul picked up his sixth career five-fer, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Umar picked up four wickets apiece, and Mehran Mumtaz, Nauman Ali and Mohammad Imran Randhawa claimed three wickets each.

At the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 291 for five against Sindh and were bowled out for 384 after adding 93 runs this morning. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, playing his 14th match and starting the day at 79, was dismissed after scoring 148. His 201-ball innings included 20 fours and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s five wickets to fall on the second day, three were picked up by mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed who finished with figures of 39.2-9-130-4. The bespectacled spinner now has 15 wickets in three innings. Fast bowler Mohammad Umar picked up the remaining two wickets to finish with figures of 26-3-87-4.

In reply, Khurram Manzoor led Sindh’s strong and positive response with a brisk 130-ball 116 – his 31st century in 191 matches – to take his side to 214 for two in 51 overs at close. Together with Saim Ayub (42), Khurram, who hit 16 fours, put on 84 runs for the first wicket, while he added 113 runs for the second wicket with Saud Shakeel. Saud (43) and Omair Bin Yousuf (5) will resume Sindh’s first innings on Monday.

At the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Central Punjab started the second day at 300 for three and declared their first innings at 509 for nine against Northern. Test batter Azhar Ali, who commenced his innings at 130, was dismissed after scoring 219, while Tayyab Tahir ended up with 114 after starting the day at 82.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz (three for 111), Nauman Ali (three for 173) and Mubasir Khan (two for 76) shared wickets.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Test batter Asad Shafiq scored his first century of the season and 26th overall, to help Balochistan score 346 against ATF Southern Punjab. Balochistan had started the day at 225-4 with Asad Shafiq batting on 70.

For ATF Southern Punjab, fast bowler Sameen Gul bowled impressively and finished with figures of 30-8-84-5. He was well supported by Mohammad Imran Randhawa, who added a wicket to his yesterday’s tally to finish with figures of three for 75.

In reply, ATF Southern Punjab had reached 109 for two in 32.4 overs when bad light forced an early closure, Sharoon Siraj (46) and Usman Salahuddin (32) will resume ATF Southern Punjab’s response on Monday.