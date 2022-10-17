Shaheen set to play in today’s warm-up game

ISLAMABAD: Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for selection on the playing XI for the first World Cup T20 warm-up match against England to be played in Brisbane on Monday.

Fakhar Zaman who has been inducted in the 15-member squad in place of Usman Qadir, however, would continue his rehabilitation process. The southpaw will not be under consideration for selection in the opening warm-up match against England.

“Shaheen has recovered fully and is now available for selection on the playing XI. The left-arm pacer desperately required match practice ahead of the opening match against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

There is all the likelihood that Shaheen would be playing both warm-up matches,” an official accompanying the team said.

On Fakhar’s possible inclusion, he said he would continue his rehabilitation for the time being in Brisbane. His playing the second warm-up match against Afghanistan on October 19 will be decided later.

The warm-up match against England will start at 1 pm PST. In the day’s other warm-up matches, Australia will take on India in Brisbane while the same city will also host New Zealand and South Africa.