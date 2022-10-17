Gulfam finishes at sixth spotin Cairo

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph secured sixth position in Air Pistol event at ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

He scored 198.4 points (51.4, 47.7, 50.0, 49.3) in the final. However, he achieved a quota place for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

In the qualification round of the said event for women category, Kishmala Talat scored 560 points (92, 94, 96, 91, 94, 93) to take 76th position.

Similarly, Anna Ibtasam scored 557 points (96, 95, 88, 93, 92, 93) to settle for 84th position.

Pakistan’s five shooters, including three women, are participating in the World Championship.

According to the entry list, Gulfam Joseph will play the 10-metre Air Pistol event (individual and mixed team categories).

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will feature in the individual category of 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event. Anna Ibtisam and Kashmala Talat will take part in 10m Air Pistol event. Rasam Gul will play the 25m pistol event.

Pakistan’s shooters will compete in several events in the next two years to vie for Olympic Quotas. The events include: 2023 Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea (24 Quota Places); 2023 53rd World Championship in Baku.