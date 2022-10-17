Another march?

One believes that the statement by the COAS that “the armed forces, with the support of citizens, would never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilize Pakistan” is timely. Recently, Imran Khan announced his plan to bring people to Islamabad in numbers that are greater than the city’s population. He is also trying to march towards a city that houses important state institutions and foreign offices. This mission hardly qualifies as a normal political activity. Also, the purpose of the move – to oust the legitimate federal government – raises concerns. A large crowd cannot achieve this objective by merely staging a peaceful protest without causing disruption and violence.
It seems that Khan has been warned against using violence, which is why he keeps postponing his deadlines and hopes to scare the ruling coalition into submission through his bluff.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
