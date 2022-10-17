Fight the power

Pakistan cannot progress until it breaks free from the influence of feudal lords and industrialists. Powerful people have full control over every state institution. In Sindh, where feudal lords run the show, the fate of the poor lies in their hands. Since some of these people are also part of the country’s political system, people do not dare to speak up against them. Public schools in remote areas of the province are under control of influential people in the area, who use the premises for their daily gatherings.
Our dreams of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan will never see the reality unless we stand for our rights. It is time we understood the power of our votes. We must reject those who use their power for undue advantages. Only then can we hope for some positive changes in our country.
Maria Khushk
Hyderabad
Imran Khan’s narratives of ‘real independence’ and ‘establishing a Madina-like state in Pakistan’ have been...
Go to any corner of the country and you will find people dealing with immeasurable hardships. In Karachi, which is the...
Pakistan has an abundance of resources, but it is still far behind than other South Asian countries. Its citizens try...
The federal health minister and the new PMDC/PMC president recently took the decision to reduce the passing percentage...
The heart-wrenching video and photos of rotten bodies on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital Multan has shocked every...
One believes that the statement by the COAS that “the armed forces, with the support of citizens, would never allow...
Comments