Fight the power

Pakistan cannot progress until it breaks free from the influence of feudal lords and industrialists. Powerful people have full control over every state institution. In Sindh, where feudal lords run the show, the fate of the poor lies in their hands. Since some of these people are also part of the country’s political system, people do not dare to speak up against them. Public schools in remote areas of the province are under control of influential people in the area, who use the premises for their daily gatherings.

Our dreams of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan will never see the reality unless we stand for our rights. It is time we understood the power of our votes. We must reject those who use their power for undue advantages. Only then can we hope for some positive changes in our country.

Maria Khushk

Hyderabad