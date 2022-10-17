King of jalsas

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan is holding his jalsa almost daily. He seems to have mastered the skill of addressing public gatherings, but his real performance as prime minister was a source of displeasure for the people as they could not make ends meet amid the inflationary tsunami the country witnessed during his tenure. One is shocked how his party is spending large sums of money on jalsas. Khan’s real motivation is holding jalsas and calling his opponents thieves and corrupt. He has no plan for the prosperity of the country and its people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad