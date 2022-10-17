CITY PULSE

Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

I am Your Skin

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sujjal Kayani. Titled ‘I am Your Skin’, the show will run at the gallery until October 21. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Paradise and other Fairy Tales

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Irfan Gul Dahri. Titled ‘Paradise and other Fairy Tales’, the show will run at the gallery until today (Monday). Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Unrealized

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar. Titled ‘Unrealized’, the show will run at the gallery from October 18 to October 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Madame Sousatzka

The All Pakistan Music Conference, Karachi, and Alliance Francaise Karachi (AFK) are hosting a screening of the film ‘Madame Sousatzka’ at 8:30pm on October 22 at the AFK. Contact 0321-2381236 for more information.

Sound Spirit

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a fundraiser night of music, rhythm and joy with dazzling performances from the rising stars of our music industry alongside the masters of diverse musical genres. The third episode of ‘Sound Spirit’ will be held at 5pm on October 29 at the ACP’s Amphitheatre. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held from October 31 to November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.