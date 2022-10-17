SSWMB warns factories in Korangi against denying garbage collection

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has announced that it will take legal action against factories in Korangi denying handing over their garbage to the municipal staff after a one-month time.

During that one-month, the waste management board has said it will carry out a campaign for awareness in all the factories in Korangi Industrial Area.

The SSWMB held a meeting with the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) in this regard on Friday. In the meeting it was decided that only the solid waste management board would lift garbage from the industries in Korangi.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa during the meeting shared that their garbage lifting vehicles had trackers installed. He said that the trackers monitored the vehicles’ movement and also kept a check on the size of the garbage lifted through computerised monitoring.

In the entire Korangi, he said, their vehicles had been lifting 1,500 tons of garbage while 900 tons of garbage was being thrown out in open spaces. A few factories in the industrial area, he said, had not been cooperating with the SSWMB.

Ragpickers, he said, were lifting trash from such factories and after collecting useful material from it, dumping it openly in a hazardous manner. He said that lifting such garbage had become a hassle for the SSWMB.

He said that they were also in coordination with other landowning agencies and those agencies were also dumping their waste at the SSWMB’s landfill sites. He stressed the need for forming a new mechanism to make sure that the SSWMB lifted garbage from all the factories of Korangi Industrial Area. He said that they needed to improve their billing system as well.

Channa warned the factories not allowing the SSWMB to collect garbage of legal action. The SSWMB also announced a rigorous and effective awareness campaign in this regard. All factories would be approached in this regard and they would be told how to dispose of their garbage and hand it over to the municipal staff of the SSWMB.