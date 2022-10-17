JI women workers told to take part in phone call drive to seek votes for LG polls

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked workers of the JI women wing and social media activists to pace up the party’s campaign in connection with the October 23 local government elections and participate in the one million telephone call drive to persuade the people of Karachi to vote for the JI.

Addressing a women workers' convention of the party on Saturday, he directed all the party workers to utilise the remaining days before the local bodies polls with proper planning and make phone calls to all their acquaintances, asking them to vote for the JI.

He said that all members of society should come out on October 23 to exercise their right to vote. The massive turnout on the day would foil the designs of those who intended to hijack the elections, he remarked.

The JI leader said that the people of Karachi had been facing piles of problems since long because nobody took stand for the city. He added that both the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had failed to resolve the issues of the city.

Rehman said the ruling parties as well as the PTI were responsible for the prevailing situation of Karachi. He claimed that the people of Karachi wanted to change their fate and get rid of the traditional and dynastic political parties. JI women wing leader Asma Safeer also addressed the convention.