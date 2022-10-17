Governor Tessori pays homage to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has asked provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to take effective measures to tackle the issue of street crime in Karachi.

Tessori, who assumed the office of the governor on October 10, had a telephonic conversation with the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) on Sunday to convey to him his concerns about the menacing problem of street crime in the city.

The governor said the police should take effective measures to ensure the safety of the lives and belongings of the people. He also told the IGP that law and order must be maintained across the city during the by-elections in two constituencies of the city.

IG Memon informed Governor Tessori that the police had made foolproof security arrangements for ensuring peace on the occasion of the by-polls in the city. The governor also visited the mausoleum of the first prime minister of Pakistan, Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, to pay homage to him on his death anniversary.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Tessori said that October 16 is considered one of the darkest days in Pakistani history because on this day the first PM of the country had been martyred.

He said that as a committed associate of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan had worked hard to build Pakistan soon after the people of the Indian subcontinent had gained independence. He also said the Shaheed-e-Millat had carried forward the mission of Quaid-e-Azam after the death of the nation’s founder.

The governor said that efforts should be made to make the youth know about the role and services of the Shaheed-e-Millat in building Pakistan in its early years. Speaking about the by-elections in Karachi, he said the contesting political parties should fully observe the code of conduct for the polls and also accept the electoral results for the sake of democracy.

Tessori said the people should get united to resolve the issues of Sindh and the rest of the country. He said the people should observe unity to combat the devastation caused by the floods across the country just like the nation was united during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On October 12, Tessori had said that concerns of the residents of Karachi about the rising street crime are valid and the police are under an obligation to take comprehensive steps to tackle the alarming crime situation.

The governor stated this as he met the Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho, at the Governor House. The meeting took into consideration the overall law and order situation of the city, including the menacing issue of street crime in the provincial capital.

Tessori maintained that in addition to enhancing the role of community policing, the network of closed-circuit television cameras should also be effectively used to keep a check on crime. He acknowledged the role of the Sindh police and other law-enforcement agencies in maintaining and improving the law and order situation in the city.

Meanwhile, the governor was informed that the Sindh government was ready to hold the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions in the coming days as per the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The briefing to this effect was given by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as he met Tessori at the Governor House. The meeting discussed the sanitation and health situation in Karachi and steps being taken to ensure smoothly holding the LG elections in the two main cities of Sindh.