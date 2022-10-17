Two minor girls among five people hurt by stray bullets

Two minor girls among five people were hurt by stray bullets in different parts of the city on Sunday. Two men were also injured in separate clashes, while another was wounded during an attempt to mug him.

According to details, 25-year-old Arbab Shahid was wounded by the firing of unknown persons in the Orangi Town area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Police said he was shot after he resisted an attempt to mug him.

Separately, 24-year-old Noordin Amir Ali was wounded in a firing incident that took place during a clash over a personal dispute in the Bhains Colony area.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). In another incident, 10-year-old Sadaf Mir Afzal was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in the Sohrab Goth area. She was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Similarly, 10-year-old Sindhu Sumair was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in Faqira Goth. She was taken to ASH. In Pirabad’s Orangi Town area, Qadeer Raheem Khan was injured after a stray bullet hit him. He was also taken to ASH.

Also in Orangi Town, Mir Khan was wounded after a stray bullet hit him. He was taken to ASH. Similarly, 27-year-old Majeed Mustafa was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Sher Shah area. He was taken to the CHK.

Separately, 25-year-old Ziauddin Salahuddin was stabbed in the Al-Falah

area of Malir during a clash. The injured man was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

A day earlier, two people were shot dead and another was wounded apparently over putting up resistance to mugging bids in the city.

A 55-year-old man, identified as Shaikh Rafiq, son of Shaikh Jamil, was seriously injured in a firing incident that took place at a furniture market within the Aram Bagh police remits.

After getting information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to the CHK where he succumbed to his injuries.

Separately, a young man was shot dead in the New Nazimabad area. Police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the deceased to ASH where he was identified as 20-year-old Kamran Chandio. He was shot once in the head and died on the spot.

Though there was a dispute over the jurisdiction between the Manghopir and Pirabad police stations, people claimed that armed motorcyclists were behind the incident, who shot and killed the victim apparently over putting up resistance to a mugging bid.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Anwar, son of Habib Khan, was shot and injured in Paposh Nagar. He was taken to ASH for medical treatment. The actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police, however, have been trying to control the street crime situation in the city. A suspected robber was killed while five others were arrested in separate police encounters on Saturday.